Benefits of black pepper on your body

New Delhi: Some foods are considerably healthier than others from a nutritional point of view, and healthcare professionals and nutritionists consider certain foods to be extra beneficial, a case in point being black pepper.

It is not only a useful flavouring element, but a rich source of minerals and nutrients. Most of everything, it''s easy to incorporate black pepper into your diet. If you are a fitness enthusiast looking to lose weight quickly, then you need to add black pepper to your daily menu.

Ever wondered why is black pepper known as the Spice King? Well, this spice has lots of advantages for your body.

Black pepper is a versatile product that stimulates senses, taste buds and affects many body systems positively. The thermogenic features increase the metabolism and strength and therefore boost physical and psychological capacity. There are plenty of benefits surrounding this spice and there is a reason why our ancestors had named it the ''King of Spice''.

Dietician Garima shares some healthy benefits of black pepper and how it can act as a disinfectant that can prevent many diseases.

Used in Ayurveda Medicine

Ayurveda remedies frequently contain the seasoning for its health benefits. Black pepper-in combination with substances like castor oil or ghee-is used as an appetite stimulant, a breathing aid, and a cough therapy.

Good for Digestion

Raw black pepper releases hydrochloric acid in the stomach and thus aids digestion. Hydrochloric acid can help you clean your intestines and helps in barricading other gastrointestinal disorders. So don''t forget to add a pinch of black pepper to all of your food.

Rich in Vitamins and Minerals

The nutritional content of black pepper is far more diverse than you might think. The innocuous-looking substance contains a generous quantity of vitamin A and is rich in vitamins C and K. Other nutrients in black pepper include Thiamin, Pyridoxine, Riboflavin, Folic acid, Choline, Copper, calcium etc.

Prevents Constipation

You may have constipation if you have fewer than three stools a week. However, adding some black pepper every day to your food can solve this problem. Sometimes when you suffer from constipation, you can get exhausted from passing stools or sometimes after passing stools, you may not feel empty. Therefore, black pepper once eaten on a regular basis, curbs bowel cancer, constipation, nausea, among certain bacterial forms of disorders.

HELPs in Weight Loss

The wonderful spice helps to lose weight, and you can add it to green tea 2-3 times a day. This is because the spice contains a rich content of phytonutrients that contributes to the destruction of excess fat. This increases the metabolism of the body as well.

Prevents Any Sort of Cancer

Black pepper combined with turmeric is believed to prevent cancer. It can be consumed in the form of milk by combining turmeric and black pepper. This drink is typically given to people who have extreme cold. This is known to be composed of antioxidants, vitamin A, and carotenoids that help prevent cancer and other deadly diseases

Treats Skin Problems

The ''King of Spices'' is said to prevent skin pigmentation (Vitiligo). This condition makes your skin appear white and this is also called white patches. Though there are many medicines available in the market to restore your skin colour, black pepper protects your skin from any sort of skin pigmentation and helps maintain the original colour of your skin.

So, for both taste and wellness, remember to add a little sprinkle of the wonderful spice to your meal. Make sure you only use the purest and most natural black pepper powder because it will not only make a tremendous difference to the food taste but also to your health. And, when you have a few sniffles and aches to deal with next time, take a look at your kitchen before heading out to your doctor. Maybe the little remedy is sitting pretty, right in your spice rack!

(Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)

--IANS