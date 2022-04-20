Bench used after 1911 IFA Shield triumph to be decorated on MB Day

Kolkata: The historic bench which was used after Mohun Bagan's win in the IFA Shield in 1911 when they had won the tournament defeating East Yorkshire Regiment 2-1 will be decorated with flowers and lights during the club's foundation day, a statement said.

Mohun Bagan Day is celebrated every year on July 29 to commemorate their IFA Shield triumph in 1911 when they defeated East Yorkshire, thus becoming the first Indian club to end the British stranglehold.

"As you are aware that due to Covid-19 pandemic, we have resolved to celebrate this year's Mohun Bagan Day 2020 celebration virtually," a Mohun Bagan statement said.

"But the essence of 29th July Celebration is incomparable and incomplete without the remembrance of our brave Immortal XI. The historic bench which was used after the famous triumph is elegantly decorated with flowers and lights. Besides the above, club premises are also being decorated with lights," it added.

The century old club's footballing rights was recently acquired by the RP Sanjiv Goenka group which holds a majority stake of 80 per cent. The new entity is called ATK Mohun Bagan FC and will take part in the Indian Super League (ISL) from this season.

Ashok Kumar, a key member of India's 1975 World Cup-winning hockey team, will be conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award on the occasion of its foundation day.

This year's Mohun Bagan Ratna would be presented to Gurbux Singh and Palash Nandi.

— IANS



