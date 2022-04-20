Belletristic Organises Poetry Session At Shoolini Varsity

Solan (The Hawk): A session on poetry was organised by Belletristic, Shoolini Loves Literature Society. The main speaker for the event was Ms. Neha Soi, Assistant Professor at MCMDAV College Chandigarh, she is an exceptional scholar and poet.

Ms. Neha Soi shared with the students her entry into and her journey with poetry. She read out some of her poems from the book, 'Tissue Paper Poems.'



The panel comprising Ms. Neha soi, Ms. Manju Jaidka, Ms. Purnima Bali, and Ms. Sakshi Sundaram had a great discussion about poetry and various poems which were followed by a quick question-answer round. Ms. Neha shared great insights about writing good poetry with aspiring young poets.



Prof. Manju Jaidka also shared her collection of poems, 'Saudade' and recited a poem titled "A Chauvinist Speaks His Mind" from it. An impassioned poem that hits out strongly at the double standards of a patriarchal world, it resonated well with the listeners.



Prof Jaidka, HoD, Department of English, announced that the next Belletristic session will be with Prof. Meenakshi Paul of HPU who will be discussing Himachali folk literature.—Yashpal Kapoor