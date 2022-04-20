Bella Thorne To Get Pornhub Award

Actress Bella Thorne will be honoured with Pornhubs Vision Award for directing "Her & Him".

In August this year, Thorne made her directorial debut with "Her & Him" for Pornhub. The former Disney star will get the award during the second annual Pornhub Awards Show on October 11 here, reports ew.com.

"I''m honoured to receive this award. I''m excited for visions of beauty like this to be shed in a new light," Thorne said.

"Breaking the taboo of what''s classified as beautiful has always been a vision of mine and it brings me such joy to see this being recognized for what it truly is...beautiful visionary art," she added.

Porn star and Pornhub brand ambassador Asa Akira will be hosting the event where Ty Dolla $ign, Bad Bunny, Ian Isiah, Kali Uchis, Rico Nasty and Tommy Genesis are set to perform.

"Her & Him" was created as part of Pornhub''s Visionary Director''s Series, which enlists unexpected guest filmmakers in an effort to bring more variety to the adult film industry.

According to the site, the film "depicts an edgy 20-something guy who stumbles upon a surprise text in his girlfriend''s phone, interrupting their morning routine and spinning everything into an out-of-control sexually charged encounter". It stars adult entertainers Abella Danger and Small Hands.

In a previous interview, Thorne had revealed that her inspiration for the film was Gaspar Noe''s graphic film "Love".

"It''s a little bit on the psychological side of like a cat-and-mouse game that I really liked. And I think that speaks for a lot of our male versus female constantly when it doesn''t really need to be like that, but there''s always this level of dominance and submissive and how that plays such a big role in general in life, so I wanted to do something like that. So I brought it into a sense where you could really see it so it''s physical," she had said.

--IANS