Bella Thorne engaged to Benjamin Mascolo

Los Angeles: Actress-model Bella Thorne and musician Benjamin Mascolo are engaged. The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram and posted a picture of the couple, confirming the happy news.

"She said YES (ring and heart emoji) @bellathorne," Benjamin captioned the photo, which featured the two posing together as she showed off her new engagement ring.



The 23-year-old actress also shared the photo, and other posts of the happy couple, confirming the news on her Instagram Stories.



Bella and Benjamin started dating in June 2019, when they confirmed their romance on social media. By July 2020, their representatives were denying engagement rumours, following a Mexican getaway last summer.

