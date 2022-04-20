Bella Thorne Admits Darkening Skin, Hair To Look More 'Latin'

Los Angeles: Actress Bella Thorne struggled to fit in as a half Latina with blonde hair and fair skin.

In order to feel closer to her Latin heritage which she got from her Cuban father Delancey Reinaldo "Rey" Thorne, the 22-year-old star darkened her skin and tresses.

"Honestly I wish I looked more Latin so I could feel more Latin so I could feel closer to my father and be prouder of my heritage...to wear my heritage on my skin. It''s just hard sometimes when no one thinks u are who u are...and everyone wants u to be something else," she said on Instagram, reports aceshwobiz.com.

Bella added: "Being Cuban/Latin in most people''s eyes means having dark eyes, dark hair, and dark skin, I''m naturally blonde I have hazel brown eyes and I try not to go in the sun because skin cancer runs in my family I put an effect on this video, and looking at it I like me looking tan with darker hair."

Bella''s sister Dani Thorne replied: "Well said."

Her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo wrote: "Hot as f (fire emojis)."

Meanwhile, "Teen Wolf" actor Tyler Posey, who''s of Mexican descent, said: "Latinos! You can have some of my skin."

Some of her followers were shocked by her message.

"Your Cuban?" one wrote.

Another said that she took DNA test: "Ima need to see that 23ANDME LMAO."

A third user commented on the genes from her maternal side: "I thought you were Italian lol."

--IANS