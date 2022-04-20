Belarus girl Aleksandra Liashkova crowned Miss Supermodel Worldwide 2018

Aleksandra Liashkova from Belarus won the title of "Miss Supermodel worldwide 2018" over 42 other hopefuls in the very first edition of the pageant, held in the National Capital region on Monday night.

The grand Finale of "Miss Supermodel worldwide 2018", held at the Kingdom of Dreams, Gurugram. saw a total of 43 Models from across the Worldwide vie for the title.

Shweta Parmar, who represented India , was awarded as Miss India congeniality.

This glamorous international culture exchange event also witnessed the crowning of four runners up - Ekaterina Evdokimova of Russia who was declared 1st runner-up, whereas Zarina Andirjanova from Uzbekistan was crowned 2nd runner-up and Chantarachota Paphattanun from Thailand was awarded with the 3rd runner-up title- at the conclusion of the grand event.

The 10 days long event saw international delegates, shoots, media, fashion shows, bollywood celebrities and social awareness cause ("Save the girl child" and "Stop violence against women"). This event has covered Jantar Mantar, India Gate, Gwalior, Agra and Bahadurgarh.

43 countries who participated in the beauty contest of Miss Supermodel Worldwide 2018 included United States, Venezuela, United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa, Colombia, Australia, Germany, England, New Zealand, Canada, Egypt, Russia, Malaysia, Mexico, Finland, Miss Denmark, France and Brazil .

Miss supermodel worldwide aims to empower contestants to find beauty and to become that beauty. Contestants participate in charity events; workshops and symposiums; swim wear, national costume, and evening gown competitions; and travel in wanderlust across the host country together. This pageant aims to look at more than just outer beauty. Contestants must prove themselves intelligent, well-mannered and cultured.

Speaking about the event, Mandeep Thakran Director of Ten Square Media, Saud,'competition in the entertainment industry is getting tougher with each passing day and models really need to give their best to make a place for themselves. Also, another important factor is finding a right platform to exude your talent and such opportunities really help us in finding a talent,'

