Being underweight in mid-life increases risk of dementia in later life

New Delhi: Want to stave off dementia? Add some flab to reduce the risk of dementia later in life. Yes, surprisingly, according to a new study, people who are underweight in mid-life (40-60 years) have an increased risk of developing dementia in late-life (60 onwards). Dementia is a disease in which a person suffers memory loss, has poor judgement and inability to carry out daily tasks. According to the research conducted by researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LHSTM) and the OXON Epidemiology group on 2 million people in the UK, the results show that people who are had a 39% greater risk of developing dementia as compared to those who have a healthy weight. The research is published in the Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology journal.