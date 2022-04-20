Being consistent biggest challenge: French Open champ Iga

New Delhi: The challenge for Iga Swiatek will be to repeat her French Open-winning performance, the 19-year-old has said. The Polish player won her maiden Grand Slam title at the Roland Garros on Sunday, becoming the 11th player to be crowned champion in 14 Grand Slams.

American superstar Serena Williams was the last of the dominant players in women's singles. As many as 11 women have shared the 14 Grand Slam titles in the three-and-a-half years -- since January 2017, when Serena won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

Only Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep have won multiple titles with Osaka winning three, including last month's US Open, and Halep winning two. Swiatek draws inspiration from Osaka.

"I think the biggest change for me is going to be to be consistent. I think this is what women's tennis is struggling with," Swiatek was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"That's why we have so many new Grand Slam winners because we are not as consistent as Rafa (Nadal), Roger (Federer), and Novak (Djokovic). That's why my goal is going to be to be consistent. It's going to be really hard to achieve that."

Iga won the junior Wimbledon title two years back and during the run to French Open title last week, she defeated top seed Halep in straight sets in a fourth round match.

Iga added: "I'm just proud of myself. I've done a great job the past two weeks. I wasn't expecting to win this trophy. It's obviously amazing for me. It's a life-changing experience.

"I need to come back home first, see what's going on in Poland. I know it's going to be crazy. I think I'm going to get used to that, it's not going to be a problem for me. I didn't have problem with getting attention, with people surrounding me."

— IANS