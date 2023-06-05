Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Being Alive Again... Incarnation Personified. Reincarnation May Be As Well. Or, Voodooism Personified For Him Now In The Mould Of "Me Jawaharlal Nehru Personified On Ground". And Why So Now... Alive Nom? What's The Big Deal In It?!? Answers Nehru Himself Reminding Them Of Many Rail Accidents From His PMship Years, All Rail Ministers Starting From (Late) Lal Bahadur Shastri Then Gratuitously, Spontaneously Put In Their Papers + Resigned As Rail Minister Right Away Owning Moral Responsibility For The Rail Accident. After Him, Other Rail Ministers Also Resigned For Same Reasons. ...But Its Not So With Current Rail Minister, Martinet-Projecting Ashwini Vaishnav Who Continues As Rail Mantri After Being In The Midst Of The World's Worst Rail Accident In The Last 20 Years. He Continues To Be The Rail Mantri Even At The Time Of Writing. Naturally, Pandit Nehru, Say Insiders, Is Reliving To Remind The CountryPeople Of The Rail Mishaps Before And The Rail Ministers' Resigning Thereafter... Gotcha?!??