Beijing Winter Olympic park to be completed by Sept 2021

Beijing: Beijing will build a Winter Olympic Park in the city's western region which will be completed by the end of September this year.

District officials said that the new park, to be located in Shijingshan district, will cover an area of 1,142 hectares and incorporate green space along the Yongding River which flows through the southwestern region of Beijing, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following the completion of the park, Beijing will have a brand-new marathon route which will not cross the public roads as usual, but pass through the 2022 Winter Olympic venue of Shougang ski jumping platform, featuring different routes of 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km.

–IANS

