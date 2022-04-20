Beijing reports 36 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Beijing: Beijing reported 36 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case, authorities in the Chinese capital said on Sunday.

By Saturday, Beijing had reported 463 confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 411 who had been discharged from hospital after recovery and nine deaths, reports Xinhua news agency.

There were still 43 patients receiving medical treatment in hospital and one asymptomatic case under medical observation.

So far, a total of 174 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported in the capital city.

Taking the Beijing cases into account, the Chinese mainland reported a total of 57 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

As of Sunday, China, where the pandemic originated last December, recorded a total of 84,229 COVID-19 cases, with 4,638 deaths.

--IANS