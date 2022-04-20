Beijing reports 27 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Beijing: Beijing reported 27 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and three new asymptomatic cases on Monday, the municipal health commission said on Tuesday.

By Monday, Beijing had reported 526 confirmed domestically transmitted cases, including 411 who had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and nine deaths, Xinhua reported.

There were still 106 patients receiving medical treatment, and 10 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation.

So far, 174 imported cases have been reported in Beijing, with one still hospitalized.

--IANS