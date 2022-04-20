Beijing reports 21 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Beijing: Beijing reported 21 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and three new asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said on Thursday.

By Wednesday, Beijing had reported 578 confirmed domestically transmitted cases, including 411 who had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and nine deaths, Xinhua reported.

There were still 158 patients receiving medical treatment, and 15 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation.

So far, 174 imported cases have been reported in Beijing, with one still hospitalized.

