Beijing reports 2 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases

Beijing: Beijing has reported two new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, local health authorities in the Chinese capital city said on Saturday.

One case was a 31-year-old woman who is a convenience store worker in Shunyi district, reports Xinhua news agency.

She underwent a nucleic acid test on Thursday and was taken to the designated Ditan Hospital after the result turned out to be positive on Friday, according to the Beijing municipal health commission.

The other case is a 29-year-old company employee who also lives in Shunyi district.

The woman sought medical help after developing fever and cough.

She tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday and was sent to the Ditan Hospital on Friday.

Local authorities are conducting epidemiologic investigations and have taken control and prevention measures.

No new locally transmitted asymptomatic or suspected Covid-19 cases were reported in Beijing on Friday, according to the health commission.

The city also reported no new imported confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected Covid-19 cases.

The novel coronavirus, which emerged in Hubei province's capital city of Wuhan in December 2019, has so far infected a total of 95,460 people in China and killed 4,770 others.

—IANS