Kuala Lumpur: Beijing is moving toward "de facto control" of the South China Sea, the Philippines warned on Sunday as it called on fellow Southeast Asian countries to "stand up" to their massive neighbour. "(China) is poised to consolidate de facto control of the South China Sea," Philippine Foreign Secretary Albert del Rosario told fellow ministers at a regional meeting in Kuala Lumpur, according to a text of his speech. AFP
World
Beijing moves toward `de facto control of South China Sea`: Philippines
April20/ 2022
Categories :WorldTags :
Related Post
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May4/ 2023
- May4/ 2023