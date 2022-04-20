Beijing issues new guidelines for re-opening of sports venues

Beijing: As Beijing lowered its emergency response to COVID-19 pandemic from level II to III, the city's Municipal Bureau of Sports has issued new guidelines for the re-opening of sports and fitness venues.

The guidelines, issued on Tuesday, include a capacity limit of 50 per cent and require customers to limit their exercise time to two hours, show their health code and measure body temperature at the entrance and maintain social distancing inside the facilities, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Bureau added that a safe social distance for swimming, skating and rollerskating is not less than five square meters, and that of other indoor sports is not less than four square meters.

Regular disinfection measures should be undertaken frequently in all areas, including toilets and public shower rooms, it added.

