Beijing 2022 to replace test events with adapted sports testing program

Beijing: The originally planned international test events for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games will be replaced with an adapted sports testing program, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said.

It was an agreement jointly made by the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee, Winter Olympic International Federations (IFs), International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC), reports Xinhua news agency.

"The current situation with the Covid-19 pandemic affecting many parts of the world means that travel restrictions are currently in place, and the travel situation is likely to remain complex for the coming months in which the Beijing 2022 test events were scheduled. It was necessary to take an immediate joint decision on a tailored program based on the needs of each individual IF," the IOC said in a statement.

"This concept of adapted sports testing is fully in line with the spirit of Olympic Agenda 2020 and its New Norm. It is already being applied in Tokyo for its test events.

"With the Beijing competition venues all scheduled for completion by the end of 2020, and the successful pre-homologation of the Yanqing Sliding Centre and IF venue visits last week, it was felt that the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 are well on track, and that adapted testing will reduce the complexity of this season for all involved, including the athletes. Beijing 2022 will now enter into discussions with each IF to determine the details of the adapted testing program, in liaison with the IOC and IPC," it added.

Testing of the venues is a requirement for IFs to approve use at the Games so that athletes can rest assured that the venues in 2022 will be of the highest possible standard and in the safest and secure environment.

Together with Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee and the IFs, the IOC and IPC look forward to seeing the world's best winter Olympic and Paralympic athletes in Beijing in February 2022.

