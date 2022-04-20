Beckham to be godfather to Liv Tyler's son

Los Angeles: David Beckham's friend Dave Gardner has reportedly asked the retired English footballer to be godfather to his and Liv Tyler's eight-week-old son Sailor. According to a source, Beckham has been chosen by the �Lord of the Rings� actress and her partner to provide spiritual guidance to Sailor because they think he is a great influence, reports femalefirst.co.uk. �Becks and Dave are close pals and go back years. They speak to each other all the time and their families are well connected,� The Sun newspaper quoted the source as saying. �They were best men for each other's weddings so are involved in their major events. Dave knows Becks will always be a great influence for his kids. He's the perfect choice,� the source added. IANS