Beauty giant notes ''definitive shift in consumer habits''

New Delhi: Brands are witnessing a definitive shift in consumer habits with a consistent pattern of being increasingly focused on personal and domestic care and safety; and consumers now expect a wider range of such products to meet their daily needs from brands that they can trust, feels Nykaa Brands CEO Reena Chhabra.

"Covid-19 is a situation where everyone is recognising the importance of sanitisation and hygiene even more. We think this will become a normal routine for everyone even after the pandemic is over. As a brand, Nykaa Beauty is always very sensitive to what the consumers absolutely need and we are rapidly adapting to the ''new normal''. We see that there is an extremely high demand for sanitisation products and other essentials in the market, so to address the need gap, we worked very hard and launched not only hand sanitizers but also a Hand Wash range, Masks, PPE Kits and Thermometers that would help us all in these difficult times. The brand is now expanding its portfolio by adding products specifically designed for home or outdoor usage, offering increased protection and hygiene," the CEO told IANSlife in an email.

With brands innovating to meet consumer needs, the cosmetics platform recently entered the essentials category with its range of home and travel care essentials - Veggie Safe (fruit and vegetable cleaner) and Travel and Home Safe (disinfectant sprays for travel and home).As per the company, the Veggie Safe removes germs, chemicals, and waxes from fruits and vegetables, while the disinfectant sprays are suitable for home surfaces like mobiles, laptops, doorknobs, bins, sinks as well as delivery packages, and outdoor surfaces like cars, desks, chairs, elevators, toilet seats etc. Asked if beauty and hygiene are even more inseparable now, she said: "Yes, it has been inseparable, and we as a brand always pay attention towards quality and hygiene of the products whether it''s beauty or skincare."

--IANS

