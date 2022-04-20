Beautification drive underway in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP): Street graffiti and cleanliness work is underway in Ayodhya ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival for foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. The ceremony is scheduled to be held on August 5. One of the workers said, "As PM Modi is coming on August 5 for the Bhoomi Pujan, cleanliness drive, painting, plastic painting is underway in Ayodhya. More than 300 workers are working towards it. Everyone is equally enthusiastic for the day and you will not see any form of Casteism here. We all belong to Ayodhya."

—ANI