Beaten naked for turning on geyser, housewife hangs herself

Hyderabad: Unable to digest her husband�s inhuman treatment before his family members, a home-maker and mother of two allegedly committed suicide here on Sunday morning. The case that came to light on Monday has shocked the Pusalabasti colony of Saidabad area. Sushrutha, a 31-year-old post graduate in education, alleged that her husband,Mohan, dragged her out naked from the bathroom and beat her up for keeping the geyser on for a few extra minutes. �My husband beat me again. This time for heating water to take bath. I told him that I was sorry for using the geyser for few minutes more. But he did not listen. He dragged me out of the bathroom and thrashed me in front of mother in-law, sister in-law and even grown up children. My father in law also supported my husband. He said that no one will save me,� Shushrutha�s message to her brother reads. Her seven-year-old son told the police that his father dragged her out of the bathroom naked and beat her. Shortly after receiving the message, Shushrutha�s family living in Suryapet in Nalgonda district tried calling her but did not get a response. They were later informed that she hung herself from the ceiling fan of her bedroom. No suicide note was found, but police registered a case against Mohan under Sections 306 (abetment to commit suicide) and 498-a (subjecting married woman to cruelty) of the IPC and Sections 3, 4, 6 of the DP Act based on a complaint by her family members. Sushrutha�s parents allege that hot water was poured on her and have urged the police to register a case of murder against Mohan. They have also refused to take her body to Suryapet, saying the in-laws must perform the last rites as per the tradition.