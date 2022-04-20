Bean-Shaped Structure In Arabian Sea: Is It Plankton Assemblage Or Landmass?

Kochi: Ever since a bean-shaped structure in the Arabian sea, about seven km west off the Kochi coast, was put out using the Google Maps satellite image showing the formation of an 'island' under the sea, talks have begun, that only a detailed study would reveal, what it is.

Experts have expressed doubts that there is a chance it could be even a plankton assemblage as a mass. This was first noticed by the Chellanam Karshika Tourism Development Society when its president X.J.Kalipparambil shared the image which according to him was approximately around 22 sqkm (8 km in length and 3.5 km in breadth).

Former director - research, at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS), K.V.Jayachandran said that he too, read and heard about this phenomenon from the media.

"What it is, can only be proved through proper studies and for those agencies like KUFOS and CUSAT (Cochin University of Science and Technology) can take the lead and am sure they will. "From what I have read about this, chances are there could be a plankton assemblage as a mass, as, such formations can be captured by satellite imagery. Moreover, I did not find in any of the reports about the presence of soil deposits," said Jayachandran and added that this phenomenon is seen commonly in temple pounds inland localities.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor of KUFOS, K. Riji John also pointed out that only through a proper investigation can one find out what the the new structure was. "To make any sort of comment or opinion on this phenomenon at this stage is too early and it will be too premature. As the first step, we are now going to call a meeting of agencies who work in this area and once we do that, then we will approach the state government to take forward our studies," said John. —IANS