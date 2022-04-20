Be Safe From Urinary Tract Infection This Monsoon

New Delhi: Monsoon season surely brings relief from the scorching heat, but this is also the time when many health issues crop up. During the rainy season, the bacteria present in and around our body multiply tremendously.

The unwanted growth of bacteria (generally E coli) causes Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). It is an infection that can affect any part of your urinary system – your kidneys, ureters, bladder and urethra.

Talking about the various symptoms of UTI, Dr. Priti Gupta of First Step IVF Clinic, New Delhi, said, "Urinary tract infection is characterised by fever, nausea, chills, uneasiness and a burning sensation while passing urine. Although both men and women are susceptible to this, women are more prone to this. Women have a smaller urinary tract compared to men."

Infection in the urinary tract can have a major impact on the vital organs of the human body such as kidney, uterus, liver, bladder, etc. Usually, the infection tends to affect the upper tract impacting the ability to conceive. This is termed as a pelvic inflammatory disease that can damage the fallopian tubes immensely. And when this becomes chronic it can impact the process of conception by impacting ovulation. UTI is not a gender-specific ailment. There are other health conditions such as diabetes that may cause UTI as well, which can be treated with medication.

"Infection in the genitor-urinary tract can severely impact male infertility. In these situations, the infection spreads all across the prostate gland and other reproductive structures. This leads to a decreased number of sperm count and motility. Infection also spreads to places such as testis, epididymis and male accessory sex glands," said Dr. Manu Gupta of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi.