BCI restrains UP bar council chief after charges of misconduct

Lucknow: The Bar Council of India has restrained Hari Shankar Singh from discharging duties as the Chairman of Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect.

Hari Shankar Singh has been directed to explain as to under what circumstances he opened a separate joint bank account along with an unauthorized clerk and diverted the amount collected as enrolment fee in that account, without getting any permission from Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh.

While staying the operation of all orders passed by Singh after March 14, the BCI has also directed him to explain as to how he passed an illegal order'' to reinstate Ram Jeet Singh on March 15.

Ram Jeet Singh was suspended from the post of secretary of Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh on grounds of misconduct.

In an inquiry conducted by a former High Court Judge, Singh was found to have misappropriated approximately Rs 72 lakh.

Vice-Chairman of Bar Council of India, Devendra Mishra Nagraha will take charge of the office of Chairman, as per the BCI order.

The order was passed by BCI after it received several complaints from the members of Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh. Such complaints alleged that misappropriation of money, abuse of power and misconduct on part of Hari Shankar Singh.

The members sought immediate intervention by BCI to restrain Hari Shankar Singh from further maneuvering and manipulating things. It was apprehended that documents might be tampered with, if not restrained immediately.

The Bar Council of India has asked Hari Shankar Singh to explain the alleged acts of misconduct within a period of ten days.

