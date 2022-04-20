BCCI to not allow WAGs on Sri Lanka tour, Ravi Shastri to join late

New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will not allow Indian cricketers to take their wives and girlfriends (WAGs) along during the Sri Lanka tour next month. �Most of the players on tour are just coming off a month-long break where they had enough time to spend with their families. And we've decided their wives will not be allowed on tour,'' a top BCCI official was quoted as saying by the Indian Express newspaper. Also team India director Ravi Shastri will not join the team till the eve of the 1st Test on August 2012. Shastri had already informed BCCI about his absence in advance as he had signed a contract with an English television channel for the Ashes series as an analyst. �Shastri will join the team a bit late as he is presently a pundit on a post-match show on Sky Sports for the Ashes series. He had informed the BCCI about it and as we finalised the BCCI itinerary a bit late, he had already taken permission to skip the early part�, an official told the newspaper. Since the Indian board is yet to appoint a head coach for the national side, support staff of Bharat Arun, Sanjay Bangar and R Sridhar will be handed the responsibility of team management till Shastri is back from England. Virat Kohli and team will play a three-day warm up match in Colombo before the first Test in Galle.