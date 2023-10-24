BCCI mourns the passing away of legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) deeply mourned the unfortunate demise of legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi, who passed away in Delhi on Monday. The legendary spinner represented India in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs, taking a combined of 273 wickets.



Renowned for his profound understanding of the game, Bedi's elegant and rhythmic bowling action, coupled with his ability to generate prodigious spin, and his discipline with the ball earned him tremendous success. He was a pivotal member of India's celebrated spin quartet.



With an astounding 1560 first-class wickets to his credit, Bedi also led India in 22 Tests, with three of the six wins coming on foreign soil. He also featured in India’s inaugural ODI, played on July 13, 1974, in Leeds.



At the time of his retirement, Bedi held the distinction of being India's highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Post-retirement, he briefly served as Manager and was also a national selector. His illustrious cricketing journey was aptly recognized with several accolades, including the prestigious Padma Shri in 1970 and BCCI's C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.



Roger Binny, President, BCCI paid tributes to Bedi. "Indian Cricket is surely poorer today. Not only was he among the greatest left-arm spinners in the world, but his passion and devotion to the game truly stood out. His skill with the ball was unmatched, and his cricketing wisdom was invaluable. He leaves behind a rich legacy which generations of cricketers can continue to follow. In this trying period, my thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.



Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said, "Indian Cricket has lost an icon today. Bedi Sir defined an era of cricket and he left an indelible mark on the game with his artistry as a spin bowler and his impeccable character. His steadfast persona and astute insights have had a profound impact on the game as a whole. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones as they cope with this loss.



Rajiv Shukla, Vice President, BCCI termed it as the end of an era. "This is the end of an era. We have lost one of the finest spinners the game has ever seen. I fondly remember my meetings with him and our conversations often revolved around the game and how it has evolved over the years. Despite his age, his reading of the game was astute. He remained a keen follower of the game right throughout. May his soul rest in peace," he said.



Ashish Shelar, Honorary Treasurer, BCCI, said. "I join the cricketing fraternity in mourning the loss of a legend. The impact that he had on the game and the respect he commanded both during and post his playing days speak of his immense contribution. A figure like him is hard to find and he is surely irreplaceable. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his loved ones".



Devajit Saikia, Honorary Jt. Secretary, BCCI, said he was deeply saddened by the news. "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Bishan Singh Bedi. We have lost a stalwart today. His contribution to Indian Cricket has been immense and he served the game in various capacities. My sincere condolences to his family and friends as they navigate this tough period," he said.



—IANS