BCCI initiates probe into MS Dhoni's alleged conflict of interest: Report

New Delhi: As per a report in the Hindustan Times newspaper, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has initiated a probe into MS Dhoni's alleged conflict of interest involving his firm Rhiti Sports Management Private Limited. Rhiti Sports not only manages Indian ODI skipper's commercial interests, but also that of Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja. This latest development was confirmed by Jagmohan Dalmiya. �We can only make an announcement about the outcome of the findings once the committee submits its report,� the BCCI president told HT. The three-member disciplinary committee comprises of National Cricket Club secretary KP Kajaria, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Dalmiya. Though the exact date of submission for the probe report is not known, Dalmiya hinted it would not take too long. Rhiti Sports is owned and operated by Dhoni's friend Arun Pandey. News of the Chennai Super Kings skipper owning 15% stake in the sports management company led a huge controversy few years back. The company also manages CSK's marketing related activities. However, Pandey sent out a press release in April 2013 claiming Dhoni had no shares in Rhiti at the time.