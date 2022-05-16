    Menu
    BCCI announces squads for Women’s T20 Challenge 2022

    The Hawk
    May16/ 2022

    The All-India Women's Selection Committee picked the three squads, each comprising a total of 16 members.

    Mumbai:  The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma as captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively. The three teams will compete in the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge to be played from May 23 to May 28 at Pune's MCA stadium. The best of Indian women's cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from South Africa, England, West Indies and Australia. A total of twelve international players will compete in this year's Women's T20 Challenge.

    The All-India Women's Selection Committee picked the three squads, each comprising a total of 16 members. Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Taniya Bhatia (VC), Alana King, Ayush Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, Sophie Ecclestone, Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi

    Overseas player: Alana King, Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Sune Luus

    Trailblazers

    Smriti Mandhana (C), Poonam Yadav (VC), Arundhati Reddy, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S. Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, Salma Khatun, Sharmin Akter, Sophia Brown, Sujata Mallik, S.B.Pokharkar

    Overseas player: Hayley Matthews, Salma Khatun, Sharmin Akter, Sophia Brown

    Velocity

    Deepti Sharma (C), Sneh Rana (VC), Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka, K.P.Navgire, Kathryn Cross, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra

    Overseas players: Ayabonga Khaka, Kathryn Cross, Laura Wolvaardt, Natthakan Chantham

    Schedule:

    May 23 - 7:30 PM - Trailblazers vs Supernovas

    May-24 - 3:30 PM - Supernovas vs Velocity

    May-26 - 7:30 PM - Velocity vs Trailblazers

    May-28 - 7:30 PM - Final—IANS



