BCCI advertises for GM - Game Development post, wants sports admin experience

New Delhi: Days after GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim was asked to leave, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has invited applications for the post of "General Manager – Game Development". The person will be based out of the BCCI HQ in Mumbai.

As per the advertisement, the role will be: "Supporting the Chief Executive Officer to deliver on BCCI's vision and strategy. Give strategic direction to the cricket operations department.

"Develop position papers on all cricket related matters. Implement the strategic and operational plans of the department.

"Determine and oversee the departmental budget. Determine and monitor the compliance of the following for domestic cricket:

The Match Playing Regulations.

Standards of venues, including pitches and outfields.

Administration of the Domestic Tours Program ("DTP").

Selection and appointment of match officials (umpires and referees) for cricket matches Monitor the delivery of operational support to match officials.

To handle such other responsibilities as may be allotted by the CEO, BCCI and the Office Bearers."

The eligibility criteria says: "Graduate qualification -- Bachelor's degree or equivalent professional qualification.

Should be less than 55 years of age.

Sports administration / cricket events management experience of not less than 10 years.

Senior management experience of not less than 10 years with a successful track record.

Experience of leading a multi-cultural team."

The last date for submission of application is August 7, 6 p.m. at recruitment@bcci.tv. After screening/shortlisting of applications, the candidates will be called for personal interviews in Mumbai or via video conference, for further evaluation.

— IANS