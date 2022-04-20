BBL 10: Adelaide Strikers sign Liam Scott & Spencer Johnson

Adelaide: Young guns Liam Scott and Spencer Johnson have signed their first Big Bash deals, joining the Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming BBL edition which starts from December 10.

Scott most recently featured in each of South Australia's four Marsh Sheffield Shield rounds in Adelaide this season, with a highest score of 61 which saved the game against Victoria.

The 20-year-old was also selected in Australia's U19 World Cup squad that went to South Africa in January, finishing the tournament with 107 runs including a half-century, and four wickets, from six matches.

On the other hand, Johnson's left-arm fast bowling will bring more firepower to the Strikers' attack, long touted to be in the Mitchell Starc mould, he even once body-doubled for the Australian quick in a promotional shoot.

The 24-year-old spent three seasons on the West End Redbacks rookie list off the back of a standout year with West Torrens in 2016-17, which saw him steer the club to all three Premier Cricket First Grade championships.

"We welcome Liam and Spencer to the Adelaide Strikers, and we are most pleased to be able to offer them their first Big Bash contracts," said head coach Jason Gillespie.

"They're excitement machines, and with Spencer's left-arm pace and what we've seen already with Scotty in the Sheffield Shield, we're very happy to welcome and continue the development of these fine young players," he added.

Strikers squad to date: Danny Briggs (OS), Phil Salt (OS), Rashid Khan (OS), Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Travis Head, Spencer Johnson, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Matt Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Daniel Worrall.

—IANS