Battleground Uttarakhand: BJP Banking On 'Brand Modi'

In the run-up to the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand scheduled on February 14, the BJP is banking heavily on ‘Brand Modi.The saffron party is prominently using Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image in several publicity videos, theme song and hoardings across the state, projecting him and his government's achievements.Modi and the images of his visit to Uttarakhand are prominently displayed in all the campaign videos, including the theme song for the Assembly polls.The party is highlighting the Central government's development and welfare initiatives taken under the leadership of Modi, such as ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi' and several other schemes. The BJP is also reminding the people that it was the government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee that ensured the formation of the state.At the start of one video, the Prime Minister could be heard mentioning how Vajpayee ensured the formation of Uttarakhand.The BJP is also highlighting the redevelopment of Kedarnath, showing images of the Prime Minister's several visits to the holy shrines of the state. On November 5 last year, the Prime Minister had inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple key infrastructure projects in Kedarnath.Uttarakhand BJP spokesperson Ravinder Jugran told IANS that Modi is a ‘brand' of trust in today's politics."People believe that the BJP and ‘Brand Modi' are delivering and will continue to deliver. The Prime Minister has built this trust by continuously serving the people for over two decades. He is also the most popular leader in the country. So there is nothing wrong in using Prime Minister Modi's images or words, because he is the most popular leader and the lead campaigner of the BJP," Jugran said.Another party leader said that people easily connect with Modi and ‘Kamal' (Lotus, BJP symbol). The Prime Minister is more popular than any of the candidates fielded by the party. And the party is using this popularity of the Prime Minister to come out trumps in the polls," a party insider said.The 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will go to the polls on February 14, while the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10 —IANS