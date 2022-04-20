Battle of attrition in Bengal in coming Assy election

Kolkata: As Bengal gears up for the coming Assembly elections, the political face-off between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its principal challenger Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to get intense.

The state assembly election in Bengal is a high stake battle between the two parties that are known to leave no stone unturned. Poster war breaks out between BJP and ruling party TMC.

Posing a threat to TMC's dominance and party supremo Mamata Banerjee's charisma over 10 years in Bengal politics in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP surfaced as a strong contender against the ruling party.

BJP which has never been in power in the state, has made inroads by winning 18 of the 42 seats in West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The saffron parties vote share increased to 40.64 per cent from 10.16 per cent in 2016 when it won only 3 seats.

The result was a morale booster for the party leaders, who now claim that the Saffron party will end Didi's decade long rule in the politically polarised state in Assembly polls.

Political observers opined that the upcoming poll battle will be Ms Banerjee's fight for survival as the saffron camp increased its stake in Bengal's electoral arena significantly by bagging around 40% vote share, only 3pc behind the ruling party.

A victory in Bengal would be the sweetest of all state victories for the BJP.

However, the BJP faces challenges of its own. The state leadership is essentially a congregation of political 'opportunists' with absolutely zero ideological positions.

Though the Left Front and Congress formed an alliance, the elections are considered as an eyeball-to-eyeball contact between the TMC and the saffron camp.

—UNI