Battle against Covid turns into mass movement

Dehradun (The Hawk): Fight against covid 19 pandemic in India is fast turning into a mass movement even as the country looks ahead towards the festive season.

Starting from March when lockdown was first introduced in the country, India has fought covid 19 bravely minimizing its causalities. The recovery rate in our country today has touched 90 percent mark with as many as 69 lakh covid patients recovering from the disease so far. As of now more than 77 lakhs covid 19 cases have been detected in our country and more than 1 lakh people have lost their lives unfortunately due to this pandemic.

With vaccine still to come for the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is leading the country in fight against covid has appealed the people to remain cautious in the coming festive season.

Though on brighter side, infection rate has decreased but still second wave cannot be ruled out if we are not cautious. This has also led to a mass senstisation campaign that has made a head start. The campaign or we say the mass movement focuses on three point norm.

First maintaining social distancing, second wearing face mask and third ensuing hand hygiene. Social distancing continues to play an important role in fight against covid 19. A minimum of two metres distance is to be observed, which is most effective tool to check the spread of disease. From the day one, people have been appealed to avoid crowded places to check the spread of disease. Mass gatherings have already been curbed to serve the purpose.

In the wake of festive season, this aspect of social distancing becomes all more important. Nextly wearing of face masks curbs spread of disease. Though monetary fines have been introduced for those not adhering to wearing of mask rule but still senstisation process is underway to make one and all understand the significance of wearing masks. As wearing of masks help reduce infections to a big extent. Moreover, people are being made to understand that even a homemade cloth mask serves the purpose. Prime Minister in several of his televised address has asserted that a Gamcha ( a piece of cloth) was also very effective mask.

Hand hygiene, which is another key feature against covid is also being worked upon. Frequent washing of hands with soap and water is being told to the masses. Usage of sanitizers is also being publicized. Indigenous sanitizer sprays have been encouraged.

Lauding the mass awareness campaign on covid 19 underway both at centre and state levels, Dr Brijmohan Sharma who manages Society of Pollution and Environmental Conservation Scientists in Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun asserts that social distancing, wearing of masks and hand hygiene are a key turning points in battle against covid. Dr Sharma, who himself has come up with a bamboo set up that helps one get their hand sanitized without touching the machines points out that the will and the commitment of the people towards adhering to social distancing, wearing of masks and hand hygiene rules can help wipe out covid from the country. SPECS have also come up with several of skits and short films senstising people towards importance of social distancing, mask wearing and hand hygiene towards checking spread of pandemic. All the skits and films are being brought to the reach of the masses through social media tools like facebook, whatsapp and others.

Mass awareness campaign on sensitising masses on covid 19 have been launched by centre and the different states, no doubt is helping arrest the rising covid graph in the country.

In Uttarakhand, chief minister Trivendra Rawat too is leaving no stone unturned to sensitize the society towards social distancing, masks wearing and hand hygiene. The state is already started focusing on concept of work from home and virtual meetings to avoid the gathering.

Significantly, Uttarakhand is the state that has to go to polls in early 2022 and the political parties have already started drawing their strategies towards using social media and other mass media tools rather than going for traditional rallies that includes gathering of large number of people. Virtual meetings using web has emerged as a formidable tool to conduct day to day official works. Work from home concept has also been introduced at various establishments both government and private to avoid gathering.

The state government is using every medium towards apprising the society towards measures needed to counter the pandemic. Besides using print media and the television media through advertisements, even agencies engaged in door to door collection of garbage have been to told to pass on the point to the masses.

Initially, Uttarakhand was among few states in the country where there were minimal covid cases. But as a large population of Uttarakhand that works in other states started returning back to their homes, there was sudden spurt in the number of covid cases. However, even after facing such a migration challenge, rising covid cases have been restricted to the three plain districts of Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar while the rest of hill districts like Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Pithoragarh and others have so far to a big extent remained immune to covid and that has been solely due to adoption of social distancing norms. Villages in hills districts have a sparse population and that also works to its advantage.

Taking into account unpredictable nature of the pandemic and the process of making of vaccination still in various stages, it will be a long fight for India against covid. Though our fight has been much better than several of other countries despite our burgeoning population but we still need to be cautious and not let our guards down as our prime minister has said. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan recent statement that india could have its covid vaccine in few months is certainly a ray of hope but till then we have to be on a caution. India has so far successful fought covid 19 and the role of corona warriors like doctors, police and sanitary works have been unprecedented.