Battle Against Coronavirus Could Be Long-Drawn-Out: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday warned that the battle against coronavirus could be a long-drawn-out process in which caution and awareness would serve as the most effective weapons.

Addressing panchayat representatives of the state through e-dialogue (Samvad), Rawat praised them for fighting the battle against the pandemic as true warriors and said they also had a major role to play in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s vision of a self-reliant India.

"In times of corona, the role of people''s representatives has become even more important. The battle against COVID-19 may go on for long and we will have to pay more attention to caution and awareness to overcome the challenge posed by the pandemic," he said.

Awareness will have to be created among people in rural areas about the indispensability of physical distancing, wearing masks and hand sanitisation, he added.

Claiming that the COVID fatality rate in India was lower and recovery rate better than other countries, Rawat said India has fought the battle against coronavirus in a better way than several countries which boasted of better health infrastructure.

The chief minister said 3.28 lakh migrants were brought back to the state from different parts of the country for humanitarian reasons despite the risk of a surge in cases but required arrangements were put in place to grapple with the challenge. Adequate ventilators, ICU wards, isolation beds and other resources are available to deal with any emergency, he said. More than 2,000 samples are being tested in Uttarakhand daily at present which will further be ramped up in the coming days. He said a collective endeavour is needed to translate the Prime Minister''s vision of a self-reliant India into a reality and the panchayat representatives had a great role to play in that as the country''s overall development is not possible without developed villages for which a package of Rs 20 lakh crore has been given.

Rawat also spoke of Rs 2,000 crore sanctioned recently by the Centre for BharatNet phase II programme in Uttarakhand saying that the digital connectivity initiative will revolutionise telecommunication and internet connectivity in the state.

It will make the internet available in 5,991 gram panchayats under 65 blocks spread over 12 districts and usher in a new era of development in the state, he said. PTI