Basti District To Get 'Cyber Police Station'

Basti: In order to prevent cyber crimes, a 'cyber' police station will be established in the Basti district, official sources said on Monday.

According to official sources here, a cyber police station will be opened in the Charauncha village of the Lalganj police station area of the district, wherein speedy action will be initiated against those indulging in cyber crimes.

The cyber station will also inspect the misuse of social media while also taking preventive action to control cyber crimes in Basti, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar districts of the Basti zone.

The station will provide necessary technical assistance in nabbing suspects and collecting digital evidence in all cases of cyber crimes. Facility to make all complaints pertaining to cyber crimes on mail, Whats App and phone will be available and a phone number, e-mail id and Whats App number will be issued for the same. UNI