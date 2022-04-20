Basaveshwara's 882nd Birth Anniversary Celebrated In UK

London: Indian philosopher saint Basaveshwara's birth anniversary was for the first time celebrated on British soil with an event at his statue that was erected in London last year. The 882nd birth anniversary was celebrated yesterday in London with the approval from Lambeth council. Yoga guru H R Nagendra and Karnataka's Minister for social welfare Anjeyena were invited as special guests for the occasion by the Basaveshwara Foundation in London. Keith Vaz, the longest serving Indian-origin MP of Great Britain was also present. The statue of 12th century Indian Philosopher and social reformer was erected along the bank of the river Thames in London last year. This was the first statue of an Indian philosopher approved by the British Government on conceptual grounds in the vicinity of the British Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled the statue of Basaveshwara in the backdrop of British Parliament on November 14 last year, along the bank of the river Thames. The British Government approved the statue because of Basaveshwara's role in promoting democratic ideals, gender equality and his crusade against caste discrimination. The entire event was organized within a budget of 1 pound that was paid for the garland for the statue. "Money was raised at this event in support of the distressed farmers of Karnataka and given to the Karnataka Chief Minister's relief fund," said Neeraj Patil, the driving force for installation of the statue.