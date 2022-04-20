Basant Panchami Graced By Snowfall In Nainital

Nainital: The town became white again on Wednesday with fourthsnowfall of the winter season this year on the auspicious occasion of BasantPanchami. Other famous hill stationsincluding Almora, Ranikhet ,Munshyari and Binsaralso had their share of light to heavy snowfall. It was joyousmoment for local residents as well astourists who made a beeline for the hill town to witness theyear's fourth snowfall here today.This year's white downpour has broken all records since 1975, claimed local residents.

It started rai ning intermittently in the night on Tuesday and today morninghalf of the population witnessed thick white blanketed town when they woke up. The snowflakes began flowing down around 5.30 in the morning and continued till afternoon. In betweensnowfall and rainfall hails madetheir presence felt.

With the area near Mall Road receiving four nches of snow, many tourists could be seen enjoying the sight. Touristsfelt fortunate to be in the town while their kids were thrilled to witness snowfall for the first time. It was a mesmerising scene.

Meanwhile, the snow also caused delay in traffic movement with long queues of vehicles seen stuck on the mall road and roads between Kilbury and Pangot. Police, however, restored normalcy. Many tourists could be seen in Kilbury road enjoying the snow-covered terrain and posing for selfies.

The situation in nearby hill stations was almost similar with Munshyari having the heaviest snowfall followed by Binsar, Ranikhet and Almora. In some places snowfall began in the evening , coveredt entire towns and lower ridges. Itintensified around late in the night which was followed by a heavy spell for nearly four to five hours. Even though weather experts have forecast a let-up fromcold wave conditions on Friday, rain with cold breeze is expected to return. The weather is likely toclear soon.