Barkha Nangia Crowns Yasmin Mistry And Somya Banerjee As Mrs World International 2022

New Delhi: The 2022 edition of Mrs World International Beauty Pageant, the first-of-its-kind beauty pageant for married women organized by Glamour Gurgaon founded by Barkha Nangia, crowned Somya Banerjee and Yasmin Mistry from Maharashtra as the winners in Groups A and B. The pageant, which opened its registrations in February this year held an extravagant grand finale on Sunday, June 5 at the heart of the fashion capital of our country, Mumbai. Pageant's Direction and Choreography were done by Ace Choreographer Shie Lobo.

Sakshi Nowlakha and Maheleqa Mohseni were the first runners-up, while Deepika KA and Ishu Hirawat were the second runners-up at the prestigious event.

Renowned celebrities such as Madhurima Tuli, Deepikaingh Goyal, Pooja Desai, Akash Aggarwal and Megha Sarpal formed part of the jury panel and gave valuable feedback to all participants. The gruelling grand finale tested them in several rounds, with the eminent judges scoring them on multiple attributes like confidence, stage presence, ramp walk etc. The contestants went through many extensive grooming sessions from June 1-4 to prepare for this prestigious competition.

Under the directorship of noted beauty entrepreneur Barkha Nangia, Glamour Gurgaon who is also a plus-size model has organized many beauty pageants since 2010 like Mrs India - Pride of Nation, Mrs Delhi NCR, and Ms India Curvy - The Plus Size Show, and Mrs Punjab Pride of Nation. The auditions for Mrs World International were held in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dubai, London, New York, and Melbourne till May 2022.

Talking about Mrs World International finale, Barkha Nangia says, "I conceptualized and introduced this pageant to provide a plethora of opportunities for married women, both in India and internationally. I believe that nothing could stop women from reaching new heights and setting new milestones for themselves if one is truly passionate about it. Age is just a number, what counts is your efforts and your approach toward your goals. Many of the participating finalists and winners will go on to be recognized for some brilliant work in modelling, acting, theatre, ramp shows, commercial advertisements, web series, brand endorsements, music videos and much more. Congratulations to all the winners, runners-up and finalists who have put in an exceptional amount of hard work and presented themselves so beautifully at the Finale. Sharing her views on the pageant, Madhurima Tuli said, "It was a pleasure to judge Mrs Word International 2022. Every participant came with her own set of skills, and their charisma and confidence was really spectacular. It's a myth that women cannot or must not focus on their careers after marriage. We saw a live example of all the finalists who performed on stage with the best of their abilities. All the participants broke several social stereotypes and proved themselves. I congratulate all the winners and participants."

As a CSR initiative, the organization works to bring awareness about breast cancer among females and annually organizes camps and free medical check-ups for the not so well educated and underprivileged section of society. Statistics stat that one out of every eight women in our country suffers from this terrible disease. Through our initiative, we educate these women on how to detect the symptoms of this disease and stay cancer-free, this is done through a team of doctors who volunteer with us in setting up these camps and performs check-ups as well.

Mrs World International celebrates the success of women and provides them with the platform to demonstrate their talent and beauty to the world. Being a one-of-a-kind event, the beauty pageant allows aspirational women to take the leap and gain global fame. The competition empowers women from all walks of life to stand boldly on a worldwide scale. Mrs World International's mission is to motivate and inspire millions of married women to think big and manifest higher goals.