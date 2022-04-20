Bareilly: Two Farmers Injured In Tiger Attack

Bareilly (The Hawk): Two farmers working in the field were seriously injured in an attack by a tiger on Sunday in the Meerganj area, Bareilly. Dharampal, 40 and Chandrapal 42, were injured in a tiger attack in Hemrajpur village of Meerganj police station,Bareilly. The farmers were working in the sugarcane field when a tiger emerged and attacked them. Hearing the sceams, farmers working in the adjoining fields rushed to rescue Dharampal and Chandrapal, who had suffered sufficient injuries by then. The farmers in rescue however, managed to scare the tiger and make it flee from the spot. The family members of injured Dharampal, and Chandrapal took them to the health Centre of Meeranj, where they were referred to Bareilly District Hospital for a better treatment. At the same time, police officials along with the Forest Range Officer, Rajesh Sharma with his team reached the spot and started a haunt for the tiger. There is an atmosphere of panic among the villagers regarding the incident and have demanded the concerning authorities to quickly catch the invading tiger. The condition of both the injured is stated to be critical.