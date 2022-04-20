Bareilly To Have Textile Park Soon: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Bareilly will soon have a textile park.

According to an official statement, the CM said all hurdles in this regard have been removed and the work is likely to commence soon.

He said this while reviewing development work of Bareilly division. The division comprises Bareilly, Pilibhit, Badaun and Shahjahanpur districts.

Adityanath said all districts of the division have rich social-cultural resources, which hold great potential for development.

The Smart City project of Bareilly should be executed in an expeditious manner so that it sets an example, he said, directing to speed up road projects.

Adityanath told officials that no road project should remain pending, especially in Pilibhit, a border district.

There are 14 ongoing projects worth over Rs 50 crore each in the division, of which 10 are in Bareilly, two in Pilibhit, one each in Badaun and Shahjahanpur districts, the statement said.

In addition to this, eight road projects of over Rs 50 crore each are in progress in the division, it said.

The Bareilly division was praised for effective control of COVID-19. The CM, however, cautioned against lowering the guard and said for the next six months, precaution is a must. —PTI