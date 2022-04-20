    Menu
    Bareilly SDM, Having Covid-19 Symptoms, Dies In Air Ambulance On Way To Delhi

    Bareilly/Lucknow: A Sub-Divisional Magistrate posted in Uttar Pradesh''s Bareilly district died in an air ambulance while he was being taken to Delhi for treatment, officials said

    Prashant Kumar, a trainee officer, was admitted at a private medical college here 3-4 days ago after he developed Covid-19 symptoms, they said. However, his condition deteriorated on Monday, and he was being sent to Delhi in an air ambulance but he died midway, they added. In a statement issued in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the officer''s demise. —PTI

