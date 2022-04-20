Bareilly Jail Authorities Seek Transfer Of Ex-MP Atiq Ahmed

Bareilly: The authorities of Bareilly prison, where mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed is currently lodged, has sought transfer of the jailed don to some other prison.

Sources said here on Saturday that the Prison department brass as well as the state Home department were now planning to shift Ahmed to Lucknow.

"A lot of security staff is required to bring Atiq Ahmed from Bareilly to Lucknow to produce him in the court. The Bareilly administration has also requested that the incarcerated don be shifted to some other prison," revealed a Prison department official.

Reports confirmed that District Magistrate of Bareilly Virendra Kumar Singh wrote to the state government requesting that Ahmed be shifted from Bareilly jail for security reasons due to shortage of staff. "I have written to the government (Principal Secretary, Prison) to shift Atiq from Bareilly jail. I have got a letter in this regard from jail superintendent of Bareilly," Mr Singh said. On last Monday, Ahmed was shifted from Deoria jail to Bareilly jail after Lucknow-based businessman Mohit Jaiswal accused the former Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament of getting him abducted and assaulting him inside the prison. In his complaint to the police, Jaiswal alleged that Ahmed's son Umar and about 15 others forcibly took his SUV and drove him to Deoria from Lucknow.

Jaiswal alleged that he was assaulted by Ahmed and his aides inside Deoria jail and later forced to sign papers for handing over his property worth Rs 40 crore before being let off.

Atiq Ahmed, a history-sheeter with at least 70 cases, including the killing of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal in 2005 in Allahabad, was lodged in Deoria district jail after being transferred from Allahabad's Naini jail. He has been incarcerated since February, 2017 after being booked for assaulting faculty members of an agriculture institute in Allahabad in 2016. UNI