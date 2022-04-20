Barcelona Terror Attack: Gurudwaras Lend A Helping Hand To Victims

Barcelona: Sikh Gurdwaras in Barcelona are lending helping hand at the time of crisis after at least 13 persons have been killed and more than 50 injured in a terrorist attackin Las Ramblas district.

A Sikh man, Harjinder S Kukreja from Punjab took to Twitter to inform people that Gurdwaras in Barcelona are offering help to those who are in need.

"If anyone needs shelter, food, Sikh houses of worship in the Spanish city are open for all," Kukreja tweeted.

In his tweet, Kukreja has posted information of two Gurdwaras in Barcelona; Gurdwara Nanaksar Sahib located at 08903, Carrer Rafael Campalans, 23, 08903 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat and can be contacted at +34 666 11 25 45, while Sikh Gurudwara Gurdarshan Sahib Ji located at Carrer de l'Hospitaland can be reached at +34 934 43 88 82. Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed that there is no report of any Indian casualty in the attack. Indians, who are in an emergency, can contact the Indian embassy in Spain at +34-608769335.

"I am in constant touch with Indian Embassy in Spain. As of now, there is no report of an Indian casualty," Swaraj tweeted. Police in Barcelona have asked people around that region to stay indoors. They have urged those concerned about friends and family to use social media, rather than cellphone calls to avoid overloading phone networks.