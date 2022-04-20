Barcelona must improve, says Ter Stegen after narrow win over Huesca

Huesca: Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen said that the side has to improve their game after they earned a narrow victory over La Liga strugglers Huesca.

Frenkie de Jong scored a first-half volley that proved decisive at El Alcoraz but Ter Stegen had to be alert to keep Rafa Mir from equalising as the division's bottom club were allowed to attack in the second half.

"For 35 minutes we did very well, we played very good. We had a lot of possession, we pressed them high, when we lost the ball we were directly right in front of them to keep ongoing. We made it very difficult for them to come out from the back," Ter Stegen told the club's official website.

"We have to improve, that's what I think, overall in the last minutes so that we don't suffer as much. I think it's not needed. But we won the game which is very important and we move forwards," he added.

Ter Stegen paid tribute to Frenkie de Jong, who scored his second La Liga goal of the season to equal the number he scored in the whole of 2019-20.

"I'm super happy for him, it's not that often that he scores. I hope he continues like this, and for me and the whole team it's nice to have a clean sheet for the restart and I'm really happy for us as a team," he said with a laugh. (ANI)