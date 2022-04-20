Barcelona front three `unstoppable`: Luis Enrique

Madrid: Barcelona boss Luis Enrique believes his side is impossible to contain when their star attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar are as efficient in front of goal as they were in Tuesday`s 6-0 hammering of Getafe. The three now have a combined 102 goals between them in all competitions this season after Messi and Suarez each scored twice, whilst Neymar and Xavi also found the net to move the Catalans five points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga. "It is another day to congratulate the team because these types of games can easily become difficult and we needed to start in the way we did today. "Today there were many of the circumstances that make the team practically unstoppable. "We had a number of chances and almost all the goals are placed right in the corner. "I don`t remember a Barca match or that of another team with the effectiveness in front of goal we showed today. There were so many goals with such precision." Madrid can move back to within two points of the Catalans with victory over Almeria on Wednesday. However, Los Blancos are powerless to stop Barca claiming a fifth title in seven years should they win their remaining four games against Cordoba, Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid and Deportivo la Coruna. And Enrique again insisted complacency won`t affect his side despite having on paper an easier run-in that Madrid, who are still to face Sevilla and Valencia. "We won`t get complacent, we know that we depend on ourselves against a great rival like Real Madrid that will fight for the title until the end. We need to continue so that things continue to go as they have done until now and be very concentrated. "I believe in Barca, which is the only thing I can control. It is normal that I also believe in Madrid`s opponents. "I think the final games of the season will be demanding for everyone and there could be surprises." AFP