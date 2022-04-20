Barcelona FC postpone training after Covid positive results

Madrid: Barcelona FC have informed that they have postponed their training session for Tuesday after two members of the first team staff returned positive for Covid-19.

"After PCR tests carried out today Monday two members of the football first team staff have returned positives for Covid-19. The club has informed the relevant sports and health authorities. Furthermore, the whole squad will undergo further PCR testing on Tuesday morning local time in line with LaLiga protocol," the club said in a statement on Monday evening.

"As a result the training session planned for tomorrow Tuesday at 11.00am CET has been postponed," it added.

Barcelona are currently placed fifth in the LaLiga standings, having 10 points less than table-toppers Atletico Madrid.

The club are next slated to take on the Athletic Club on Wednesday.

