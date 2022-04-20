BARC Renames Viewership Gauge to 'Average Minute Audience' from 'Impressions'

Mumbai: Television audiences rating body BARC on Wednesday said it is renaming the term 'impressions', used to gauge viewership, to 'average minute audience' (AMA). The body, which has been under scrutiny after allegations of fake TRPs, said the methodology for the calculation of AMA will continue to remain the same as that of impressions.

AMA is defined as the number of individuals of a target audience who viewed an "event", averaged across minutes, it explained. The change will be reflected from the audience data for the week starting November 21 onwards. The move to AMA is keeping in line with global television measurement standards, it said.

"It is our constant endeavor to ensure that our subscribers are provided with a currency which is true representation of What India Watches," its Chief of Measurement Science and Business Analytics, Derrick Gray, said. He further said upgrading technology is an important agenda and BARC recently completed a transition to YUMI Analytics (an advanced software for TV viewership measurement) and will move on to using AMA across data releases.—PTI