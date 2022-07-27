Barbados Royals announce David Miller as captain for the upcoming 2022 CPL season

Bridgetown: Barbados Royals on Wednesday announced the appointment of experienced South African batter David Miller as their captain for the 2022 season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Miller, who is currently South Africa's stand-in captain for the three T20Is against England, will be working closely with Head Coach Trevor Penney and Royals' Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara, with whom he has played under during his time at the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"During my time at the Royals in the IPL, I always felt very valued and have been able to establish a deep connection with the team. It is an exciting time for me to come to the Barbados Royals, and a privilege to have been appointed as the Captain." "It is a team that has an abundance of young and experienced talent from the Caribbean and I am looking forward to working with the entire group to get down to achieving our objectives for the 2022 season," stated an elated Miller, who helped his new IPL franchise Gujarat Titans lift the trophy this year.

Miller returns to the CPL after a hiatus of three seasons, having last represented Jamaica Tallawahs in 2018 and St Lucia Zouks (now St Lucia Kings) in 2016. The middle-order batter has accumulated 332 runs in 15 innings in the CPL, at a strike rate of over 146. In the 2022 season of the IPL, Miller was in stunning form, scoring 481 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 142.73.

—IANS