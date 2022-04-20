    Menu
    Barack Obama backs taking Cuba off terror list: White House

    April20/ 2022


    Washington: US President Barack Obama has agreed to take Cuba off a list of state sponsors of terrorism, the White House said Tuesday, a key step toward normalizing ties. Obama submitted a report to Congress indicating his "intent to rescind" Cuba`s inclusion on the list, which had been a major barrier to establishing embassies in Washington and Havana. AFP

